Maddox 3 lifts Virgina Tech to 76-75 OT win over Clemson

By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 11:03 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Darius Maddox buried a 3-pointer at the buzzer in overtime and Virginia Tech held off a furious rally by Clemson for a 76-75 victory in the second round of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament.

Clemson, the 10th seed, trailed 43-32 at halftime and 57-45 with 9:15 remaining in regulation after a 3-pointer by Virginia Tech’s Keve Aluma. PJ Hall pulled Clemson even on a hook shot with seven seconds to go. Murphy missed a 3 to send the game to OT.

Hall missed an opportunity to push Clemson’s lead to three by making 1 of 2 foul shots, setting the stage for Maddox.

No. 7 seed Virginia Tech advances to play No. 2 seed Notre Dame in the quarterfinals on Thursday.

