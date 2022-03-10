MCEAP to host first bridal pop-up shop

MONTGOMERY Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A local nonprofit is working to make sure brides have the wedding dresses of their dreams.

Montgomery County Emergency Assistance Program or MCEAP is hosting its first bridal pop-up shop.

Their goal is to reach brides and help with keeping costs down for their upcoming weddings.

Plus, they’re hoping to raise more funds to continue their mission of helping those who need it most.

Volunteers say they have a surplus of wedding attire and this is a great way to give back all while helping future brides.

”Did you ever wonder whatever happened to all of the bridal gowns once the wedding was finished? Well, sooner or later they ended up here at MCEAP. And because of the vision of the two ladies beside me. We have decided to have a pop-up bridal shower here at the store on a day that we’re closed, so that we have a little bit of privacy, and we can really promote the event. All of the sales from this event are going to be used for the purchase of our brand new food pantry, which is located right next door,” said Margie Vitale, a manager at MCEAP.

Many of the items are donated bridal gowns, accessories, shoes, jewelry, bridesmaids’ dresses, mother of the bride/groom dresses, and more.

The pop-up shop is happening Sunday, March 13 from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm at the MCEAP thrift store off of West Main Street in Christiansburg.

There will be wedding and bridal giveaways.

To learn more, you can head to their Facebook page.

Just one more week! BRIDES, be sure to mark your calendars for this event! Posted by MCEAP Thrift Store & More on Thursday, March 3, 2022

MCEAP was founded in 1975 as a 100% volunteer organization to meet the immediate, emergency, and temporary needs of low-income, unemployed, elderly, and handicapped individuals and families.

The organization helps families in need with food, clothing, household items, and financial assistance where existing agencies cannot do so.

Those seeking assistance need to call first 540-381-1561 for the Administrative Office at 400 W. Main Street.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.