Name released of man killed in NW Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police have identified a man killed in northwest Roanoke Tuesday.

Jonathan Robert Wooddall-Gainey, 31 of Roanoke, was found shot the afternoon of March 8, in the 3800 block of Panorama Ave NW. He died after being taken to a hospital.

No one has been arrested.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540) 344-8500 or text 274637; begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Calls and texts can remain anonymous.

