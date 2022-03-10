Hometown Local
NWS offers tips on camping safety during severe weather

Severe Weather Awareness Week
By Meteorologist Christian Johansen
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 4:31 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Camping season has started in Virginia, but we are also headed into severe weather season.

Every March the National Weather Service (NWS) hosts a week-long project called Severe Weather Awareness week. It is to refresh the public on severe weather and helps families make a plan if severe weather happens.

We spoke to Phil Hysell with the NWS and he had some tips to share.

I also spoke to WDBJ7′s Leanna Scachetti on the Digital News Desk and we went a little further in-depth about this topic; it can be viewed here.

