Patrick County man arrested for deaths of albino deer and meth distribution

Michael Ray Clifton mugshot
Michael Ray Clifton mugshot(Patrick County Sheriff's Office)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 5:55 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Stuart man has been charged with distributing methamphetamine and with the roadside killing of two albino deer.

Patrick County Sheriff Dan Smith says the morning of March 10, deputies with the sheriff’s tactical response team were executing three indictments for distribution of methamphetamine at a home on Cedar View Lane in Stuart. Michael Ray Clifton, 35, was listed as the accused on the indictments and was arrested at that home.

The deputies were assisted by the Department of Wildlife Resources Law Enforcement Division, which charged Clifton with 2 counts of spotlighting deer with the intent to shoot, 2 counts hunting from a motor vehicle, 2 counts of discharging a firearm from a roadway, 2 counts of illegal possession of deer not reported, hunting without a license, hunting without a big game license and trespassing.

The wildlife charges are the result of a three-month investigation that began when two albino deer were found dead with their tails cut off on Little Russell Creek Road.

Clifton was released on a $2500 secured bond and awaits trial.

