Police identify man killed in multi-vehicle crash in Rockbridge County

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police have released the name of a man killed in a multi-vehicle crash in Rockbridge County Wednesday morning.

He has been identified as Consorcio Velasco-Nolasco, 63, of Alvarado, Texas.

Police say the crash occurred at 6:11 a.m. Wednesday at the 198 mile marker on the southbound side of I-81 after the driver of a Honda Civic made an unsafe lane change, moving from the left lane to the right lane, driving at low speed without lights. The Civic was then hit by a tractor-trailer that jack-knifed and was hit by multiple vehicles and other tractor-trailers. Eight vehicles were involved, four tractor-trailers and four cars.

Velasco-Nolasco died after his tractor-trailer hit the jackknifed tractor-trailer and was hit by at least one car and another tractor trailer soon after.

Police say everyone in the vehicles involved in the crash had injuries and were taken to multiple hospitals for a wide variety of injuries.

The Interstate, at mile marker 198, was closed at the time of the crash and was closed for most of the day. Police say crews worked to clear the debris and spilled diesel fuel, which covered the road for at least two tenths of a mile. Two of the tractor-trailers lost their loads during the crash, which made the cleanup difficult.

