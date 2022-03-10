Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Police identify man killed in multi-vehicle crash in Rockbridge County

Fatal Crash on I-81 in Rockbridge County... 3.9.22
Fatal Crash on I-81 in Rockbridge County... 3.9.22(Virginia State Police)
By Justin Geary
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 10:12 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police have released the name of a man killed in a multi-vehicle crash in Rockbridge County Wednesday morning.

He has been identified as Consorcio Velasco-Nolasco, 63, of Alvarado, Texas.

Police say the crash occurred at 6:11 a.m. Wednesday at the 198 mile marker on the southbound side of I-81 after the driver of a Honda Civic made an unsafe lane change, moving from the left lane to the right lane, driving at low speed without lights. The Civic was then hit by a tractor-trailer that jack-knifed and was hit by multiple vehicles and other tractor-trailers. Eight vehicles were involved, four tractor-trailers and four cars.

Velasco-Nolasco died after his tractor-trailer hit the jackknifed tractor-trailer and was hit by at least one car and another tractor trailer soon after.

Police say everyone in the vehicles involved in the crash had injuries and were taken to multiple hospitals for a wide variety of injuries.

The Interstate, at mile marker 198, was closed at the time of the crash and was closed for most of the day. Police say crews worked to clear the debris and spilled diesel fuel, which covered the road for at least two tenths of a mile. Two of the tractor-trailers lost their loads during the crash, which made the cleanup difficult.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene from crash on I-81 in Rockbridge County.
One dead after multi-vehicle crash in Rockbridge County
Roanoke Police are gathered at the Pancake House
One person hurt in Roanoke shooting
Montgomery County Sheriff's Office
Missing Montgomery County boy found safe
Roanoke St. Patrick's Day Parade 2019
Vendor issues bring changes to Shamrock Festival; St. Patrick’s Day Parade still on
WDBJ7 photo
Man dies after shooting in NW Roanoke

Latest News

Rockbridge County Crash Shuts Down I-81
Rockbridge County Crash Shuts Down I-81
Traffic backed up on Interstate-81 southbound near mile marker 202 on Wednesday afternoon.
I-81 cleared after daylong crash closure
Police lights
One dead after crash in Giles County
Scene from crash on I-81 in Rockbridge County.
One dead after multi-vehicle crash in Rockbridge County