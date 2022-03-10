Hometown Local
Proper tire pressure can help get the most out of gas mileage

By Brittany Morgan
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 2:39 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Prices at the pump are causing Americans to pinch pennies, but an easy way to stretch a dollar could be right below us.

Tire professionals say your tire pressure has a huge impact on gas mileage. Gary Morris of King’s Tire Service in Roanoke says about half of people who bring their cars to the facility do not have their tires inflated properly, which can seriously impact your gas mileage.

“As long as you go by the vehicle manufacturers’ recommendations, you’re going to average about 3.3% more fuel economy,” explains Gary Morris, center manager at King’s Tire Service Roanoke. “For every underinflated pound per tire for four tires on a vehicle, you lose 0.3%. So if you’re 3 pounds lower on your tire pressure, you’re going to be losing 0.9% of your fuel economy by low tire pressure. Like in the real estate business, it’s location, location, location. In the tire business, it’s air pressure, air pressure, air pressure.”

Morris says not to overfill you’re tires, because that can cause other problems, including causing them to wear improperly.

He recommends checking your tire pressure every few weeks, removing excess weight from your vehicle, and make sure your car is creating as little drag as possible to get the most out of your gas mileage.

