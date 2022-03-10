Roanoke City Sergeant and K-9 earn Award of Valor

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke Police Department has awarded Sergeant Thompson and his K-9 Loki the departments Award of Valor, according to the department Facebook page.

The sergeant and K-9 received the award for their work July 24, 2021 after Thompson responded to a call for larceny from a vehicle in the downtown Roanoke area.

Thompson, who had been aware of prior commercial burglaries and larcenies, had recognized the burglar’s description and driven to the location he thought the person would use to flee the area.

A male matching the description of the suspect was spotted by Thompson near the Hotel Roanoke. While talking to Thompson, the suspect ran, ignoring commands to stop, according to police.

Loki, the sergeant’s K-9, caught up to the suspect. Instead of giving up, the male fought with the dog and attempted to stab him. During the struggle, the suspect dropped the knife and used a taser on the dog and Sergeant Thompson, who was attempting to arrest him. The male also tried to stab Loki with a pair of garden shears and tried to bite the dog.

More officers arrived at the scene and arrested him. The suspect had outstanding warrants in North Carolina and was involved in the incidents occurring in Roanoke, according to police.

