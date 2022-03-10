Hometown Local
Southwest Virginia residents continue to feel impacts of rising gas prices

A gas sign at White's Travel Center in Rockbridge County on Wednesday afternoon.
A gas sign at White's Travel Center in Rockbridge County on Wednesday afternoon.(Will Thomas)
By Will Thomas
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 11:28 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The national average gas price is $4.25 per gallon according to AAA, with Virginia’s average at $4.18. The price of gas continues to stay on Southwest Virginia residents minds as they head to the pump.

“Never seen it this bad, never,” said Sam Cash, who has lived in Rockbridge County his entire life.

Cash tries to find the cheapest gas in the area when he can.

“I try to get to the best place I can to save money. Everything I do uses fuel, I run a farm. Diesel fuel, gas, so it affects us tremendously on our bottom line.”

Cash, like many, keeps the price of gas on his mind every day.

“Because of gas prices, everything has risen. Fertilizer has doubled and it is affecting us all the way around. You just can’t do the things you normally do because you don’t know if you’re going to be able to afford it at the end of the year.”

Cash said he will continue to worry, because he doesn’t feel prices will come down anytime soon.

Rockbridge County’s average gas price as of Wednesday was $4.13.

