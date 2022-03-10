Hometown Local
Sovah Health updates COVID visitor policy

By Pat Thomas
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 4:33 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Sovah Health has updated its visitor policy in the wake of declining COVID case numbers. About ten patients are being treated for COVID symptoms as of Thursday.

The new rules begin Monday, March 14.

All visitors are still expected to wear masks; all staffers are still wearing them.

Most areas except ICU will have visitor hours of 8a-8p, with two visitors per patient allowed at a time, and they will be screened for symptoms.

Hospital officials say they are regrouping and able to take a breath with a slowdown in COVID cases. They are focusing on not delaying care, telling the public not to be afraid and focus on cardiac conditions. They say they are gratitude to make it through another surge.

