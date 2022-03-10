Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Trucking industry feeling effects of rising fuel prices

By Ashley Boles
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 7:43 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - In a world that’s constantly on the go, the cost that goes along with transportation is raising concerns.

“Oil prices are one of those interesting prices because they’re really based on what people think is going to happen with the oil market, so they’re very forward looking,” said Thomas Duncan, an associate professor of Economics at Radford University.

But looking ahead right now, especially for companies that offer freight service, the numbers are far from ideal.

“On a weekly basis we burn about 23,000 gallons of diesel, both on the road and here in the yard, and just in the last week the increase in diesel prices has added about $23,000 weekly to our cost, which on an annual basis is $1.2 million,” said Warren Groseclose, the CEO of Lawrence Companies.

Groseclose said that extra cost is absorbed by customers, adding an additional four percent to what they normally pay for shipments.

“So the question is how long can they sustain that? How long can the American consumer sustain that?” posed Groseclose.

Duncan predicts there to be other price hikes.

“Oil and gas is really important to the supply chain, so we’re probably going to see prices for other items begin to rise. So I wouldn’t be shocked to see some of that supply chain that wasn’t in great shape, impact your local grocery stores,” said Duncan.

He says it could also impact the travel industry, one that has suffered greatly for the past two years during the pandemic.

As for when prices will stabilize, that’s not yet known.

“What’s gonna happen over the long run, that’s really gonna depend on the signals that are being sent from the remainder of Europe,” said Duncan.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WDBJ7 photo
Man dies after shooting in NW Roanoke
Scene from crash on I-81 in Rockbridge County.
One dead after multi-vehicle crash in Rockbridge County
New Hyundai Sales and Service Facility
New Hyundai facility coming to Roanoke
Roanoke St. Patrick's Day Parade 2019
Vendor issues bring changes to Shamrock Festival; St. Patrick’s Day Parade still on
In this image provided by the White House, President Joe Biden listens during a secure video...
US strikes harder at Putin, banning all Russian oil imports

Latest News

A gas sign at White's Travel Center in Rockbridge County on Wednesday afternoon.
Southwest Virginia residents continue to feel impacts of rising gas prices
In the early 2000s, journalists from Ukraine visited Roanoke as part of a professional...
Current, former WDBJ7 journalists recall exchange trips to Ukraine
He was last seen in the Plum Creek area at approximately 4:40 p.m. Wednesday.
Montgomery County boy reported missing
The national average topped averaged $4.25 a gallon on Wednesday, according to auto club AAA.
Calls to suspend gas taxes across U.S. grow as prices surge