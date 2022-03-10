Virginia Senate blocks most Youngkin parole board appointees

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Virginia Senate has rejected a majority of Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s nominees to the state parole board.

The chamber’s Democratic majority said Thursday that the vote was partly in retaliation for House Republicans’ earlier defeat of appointments to other boards. It marked a sharp escalation in a fight over appointments that has dragged on during this year’s legislative session.

Democratic Sen. Adam Ebbin said during an unusually heated debate that the House needed to be “taught a lesson.” Republican senators expressed outrage.

In a statement, Youngkin called the vote “shocking.”

