Weather whiplash as we head into the weekend

A cold front will bring rain, wind and snow back into the region
By Meteorologist Leo Hirsbrunner
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 3:48 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
  • Gradually warming Thu. & Fri.
  • Increasing clouds later Friday
  • More wet weather coming early Saturday

Virginia Severe Weather Awareness Week

Severe Weather Awareness Week continues through Friday. Each day the NWS will touch on topics to keep the public informed. if you would like to know more on a specific topic you can visit the NWS Blacksburg website.

THURSDAY - FRIDAY: We’ll see partly to mostly cloudy conditions Thursday as we remain dry. Friday starts off with some sunshine, but clouds will be on the increase later in the day. Our high temperatures warm back into the 60s. Another push of rain will move in after midnight and last into Saturday morning.

A cold front will bring rain, wind and falling temperatures Saturday. Some areas may even see some snow showers.(WDBJ7)

SATURDAY: By the weekend, a cold front will bring widespread rain that may end with a quick burst of snow between sunrise and midday. There are still plenty of questions regarding the timing of this system and how fast the cold air catches up to this system for any snow. If we do happen to see wintry weather, it would be very light. Here’s a look at the impacts.

Rain overnight changing over to a brief period of snow Saturday morning with falling temperatures.(WDBJ Weather)
  • Rain ending by mid to late morning
  • Light snow showers (mainly mountains)
  • Gusty wind (30-40mph gusts)
  • Rapidly falling temperatures
  • Feel like temperatures in the single digit and teens Saturday afternoon

As if the wild weather isn’t enough, this is also the weekend we TURN CLOCKS AHEAD ONE HOUR before you go to bed for Daylight Saving Time. This will mean we lose an hour of sleep.

Don't forget to push your clocks ahead 1 hour before you go to bed Saturday night.(WDBJ Weather)

SUNDAY: Skies will turn clear Sunday with slightly warming temperatures. We’ll get back into the low 50s. Winds also subside.

