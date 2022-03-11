Area nonprofits gear up for inaugural giving day March 16

SMITH MOUNTAIN LAKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Nonprofit organizations near Smith Mountain Lake have a big day coming up next week.

They’ve spent the last few months preparing for SML Gives, a 24-hour virtual giving campaign to support 13 charities in Bedford and Franklin counties. The event will take place March 16 beginning at midnight and continuing until 11:59 that night.

Organizers of the drive say a lot of work has gone into the first-time event, but they are happy to support area nonprofits.

“There’s been a lot of planning as far as the marketing goes, logistics for the website, making sure we are able to accept donations on March 16th online, but also a lot of the nonprofits have been working to bring in more attention by holding donor hospitality events on the day of the event,” explains Lisa Lietz, Executive Director SML Good Neighbors

CJ’s Coffee & Sandwich Shop and Coffee House at Bridgewater Plaza will have a donor hospitality events from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the 16th where people can donate in person.

