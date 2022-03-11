Hometown Local
Botetourt County launches recruitment campaign to attract employees

(WDBJ)
By Justin Geary
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 10:28 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Botetourt County announced Friday it will start a new hiring campaign called “You’re Not Typical. Neither Are We.”

Here are the current jobs Botetourt County is recruiting for, including some hybrid positions:

· IT positions

· Grounds Maintenance Positions

· Part Time/Seasonal Maintenance Positions

· Part Time/Seasonal Sports Complex Workers

· Part Time Van Drivers

· Part Time Librarian Assistant

Anyone looking to apply for full-time and part-time positions can apply at botetourtva.gov/jobs.

