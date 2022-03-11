Botetourt County launches recruitment campaign to attract employees
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 10:28 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Botetourt County announced Friday it will start a new hiring campaign called “You’re Not Typical. Neither Are We.”
Here are the current jobs Botetourt County is recruiting for, including some hybrid positions:
· IT positions
· Grounds Maintenance Positions
· Part Time/Seasonal Maintenance Positions
· Part Time/Seasonal Sports Complex Workers
· Part Time Van Drivers
· Part Time Librarian Assistant
Anyone looking to apply for full-time and part-time positions can apply at botetourtva.gov/jobs.
