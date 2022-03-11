Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Human remains found in gator’s mouth in Florida; divers search park

FILE: An alligator is shown in this file photo.
FILE: An alligator is shown in this file photo.(Source: Pixabay)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 8:44 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANTOWN, Fla. (AP) — Sheriff’s office divers searched a gator-infested canal in a Florida wilderness preserve after human remains were found in the mouth of a large alligator.

Divers for the Martin County Sheriff’s Office searched a large area of the Hungryland Wildlife and Environmental Area in Indiantown, Florida, on Thursday after the human remains were found inside the park.

The sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post that a sniper kept watch over the search in case any gators got too close to the divers.

The park remained closed to visitors during the search.

Indiantown is located 38 miles northwest of West Palm Beach.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery County Sheriff's Office
Missing Montgomery County boy found safe
Scene of a shooting on Panorama Avenue in Roanoke
Name released of man killed in NW Roanoke
Rain with a quick burst of snow will happen during the morning hours. Temperatures will...
Weather whiplash as we head into the weekend
Michael Ray Clifton mugshot
Patrick County man arrested for deaths of albino deer and meth distribution
Fatal Crash on I-81 in Rockbridge County... 3.9.22
Police identify man killed in multi-vehicle crash in Rockbridge County

Latest News

This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows a closeup view of fires in an...
Russian strikes hit western Ukraine as offensive widens
Police lights
Two injured after shooting in Roanoke
Parker said people asking for a hybrid or electric vehicle has gone up 30 or 40%.
Rising fuel costs have some drivers re-evaluating car choices
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott makes campaign stop in Wichita Falls, Texas. A Texas judge is hearing a...
Texas judge hears case on state’s transgender youth investigations
Parker said people asking for a hybrid or electric vehicle has gone up 30 or 40%.
Rising fuel costs have some drivers re-evaluating car choices