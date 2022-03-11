Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Gas prices hit over $7 per gallon in Beverly Hills

Gas prices in Beverly Hills are skyrocketing.
Gas prices in Beverly Hills are skyrocketing.(KCAL/KCBS via CNN Newsource)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 3:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - With gas prices hitting new records, one area of California is seeing some eye-bugging numbers.

Gas prices in Beverly Hills are above $7 per gallon. One Mobil gas station showed prices of $7.35 for regular unleaded, $7.65 for special, and $7.95 for super.

The national average for a gallon of gas set a record for a third straight day Thursday, hitting $4.32 a gallon.

A survey by AAA revealed that with the cost of gas at least $4 a gallon nationwide, 60% of people say they will change their driving and lifestyle habits.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery County Sheriff's Office
Missing Montgomery County boy found safe
Scene of a shooting on Panorama Avenue in Roanoke
Name released of man killed in NW Roanoke
Michael Ray Clifton mugshot
Patrick County man arrested for deaths of albino deer and meth distribution
Rain with a quick burst of snow will happen during the morning hours. Temperatures will...
Weather whiplash as we head into the weekend
The Carolina Squat modification is where the front end of a truck or SUV is higher than the...
Legislation targeting “Carolina Squat” advances in Richmond

Latest News

Generic Instagram app image.
Scammers attempting to steal Instagram passwords, email logins
Broken car window from Roanoke shooting
‘My kids could have lost their life.’ Stray bullet from Roanoke shooting breaks woman’s back windshield
Henry County Sheriff's Office investigating an incident along AL Philpott Highway in Martinsville
Henry County deputies investigating Martinsville incident
Washington Metropolitan Police place crime scene tape around the outside of The Parthenon, a...
SUV crashes into DC restaurant’s outdoor seating area, 1 woman dead
Detectives found additional human remains buried in a shallow grave Friday morning as they...
Authorities identify human remains found in gator’s mouth in Florida, find additional remains