HOMETOWN ENTERTAINMENT: “Baby Shark Live!” coming to the Berglund Center in April

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -With its catchy lyrics and fun dance movies, it’s easy to see why Baby Shark became a viral sensation.

In 2016, Pinkfong, a South Korean entertainment company, released it on YouTube.

The rest is pop culture history.

Fast forward to 2022, and Baby Shark Live! is coming to stage near you.

“Baby Shark is a family friendly 90 minute children’s show that’s quite literally guaranteed to make your little one get up and dance,” says cast member Sean Tibangin.

With the iconic songs and dances, fans of all ages will delight as Baby Shark joins up with his friend Pinkfong to take an adventure into the sea.

“Our show focuses on our title character, Baby Shark, traveling to meet his good friends Pinkfong and Hogi, and while on his travels, he runs into characters like mechanics and monkeys and clowns and farmers, so it’s guaranteed to be a really good time,” says Tibangin.

Tibangin says he’s proud to be part of the ensemble, and has been a member of the cast since 20-19.

It’s really great doing a children’s musical, because we feed of the interaction with the kids. When we see their smiling faces, even after doing an extremely strenuous number, seeing their faces light up just gives us the boost to give them 110 percent,” says Tibangin.

Of course, with the Baby Shark musical comes the unforgettable Baby Shark song.

You might be wondering just how many times will you hear it in this show?

“You are going to hear that song at least twice in the show. I will say after listening to it for a few years, pretty much non stop, it no longer gets stuck in our heads anymore, which is great,” says Josh Blackburn, who’s also with Baby Shark LIVE.

Along with that song comes more than a dozen other songs.

Many of which are childhood classics like Five Little Monkeys and Wheels on the Bus.

“Don’t expect to be sitting in your seat, and having a story told to you the whole time because you’re going to be up dancing and doing crazy hand motions and singing along and interacting with the actors as they go through the show,” says Blackburn.

For the performers, it’s about bringing much-needed joy to audience members of all ages.

“Getting an opportunity to travel the country and as you said, post pandemic and bring some smiles to people’s faces, now that’s really gratifying,” says Tibangin.

Baby Shark Live! is coming to the Berglund Center on Friday, April 22nd at 6 pm.

Tickets range from $27 to $67.

You can get them at the Berglund Center box office or online here, or charge by phone by calling 844-599-LIVE.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.