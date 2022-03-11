Hometown Local
No. 25 UNC cruises past Virginia 63-43 into ACC semifinals

By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 5:55 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Brady Manek outscored Virginia in the first half on his way to 21 points and No. 25 North Carolina cruised into the Atlantic Coast Conference semifinals with a 63-43 victory.

The third-seeded Tar Heels (24-8) will face seventh-seeded Virginia Tech (19-13) on Friday night in Barclays Center, having won 12 of 14.

The sixth-seeded Cavaliers scored just 13 points in the first half against UNC, which is the fewest in the first half of an ACC Tournament game in the shot-clock era.

Manek scored 19 in the half on his own. Jayden Gardner was the only Cavalier in double digits with 17 points.

