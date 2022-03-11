No. 25 UNC cruises past Virginia 63-43 into ACC semifinals

NEW YORK (AP) — Brady Manek outscored Virginia in the first half on his way to 21 points and No. 25 North Carolina cruised into the Atlantic Coast Conference semifinals with a 63-43 victory.

The third-seeded Tar Heels (24-8) will face seventh-seeded Virginia Tech (19-13) on Friday night in Barclays Center, having won 12 of 14.

The sixth-seeded Cavaliers scored just 13 points in the first half against UNC, which is the fewest in the first half of an ACC Tournament game in the shot-clock era.

Manek scored 19 in the half on his own. Jayden Gardner was the only Cavalier in double digits with 17 points.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.