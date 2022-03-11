Percentage of positive new COVID tests in Virginia dips below 5

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 1,653,212 cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Friday, March 11, 2022, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 1,262 from the 1,651,950 reported Thursday, a smaller increase than Thursday’s 1,659 new cases.

Since the pandemic began, 12,933,580 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted in Virginia as of Friday, with a 4.7% positivity rate from tests over the last week, down from the 5.3% reported Thursday for the previous seven days.

Per the latest update from the state’s vaccine dashboard, 15,472,999 doses of vaccine have been administered in Virginia as of Friday. 81.1% of the state’s population have gotten at least one dose, with 72.2% fully vaccinated. 91.9% of Virginians 18 and over have received at least one dose and 82.1% are fully vaccinated.

For the Near Southwest Region (Carilion, Centra, LewisGale, Sovah and Salem VA facilities) as of Friday, 90 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized, down from 143 a week ago, with 25 in intensive care, up from 20.

507 people across Virginia were hospitalized as of Friday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, down from 530 Thursday. 105,439 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

The hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

As of Friday, there have been 19,212 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from the 19,165 reported Wednesday.

New confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

