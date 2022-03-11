Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Rain, wind and snow head our way

Sunny and warm today with much colder weather tomorrow
By Meteorologist Leo Hirsbrunner
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 3:56 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
  • Clouds increase throughout the day on Friday
  • Strong cold front on Saturday brings rain/snow
  • Single digit & below zero wind chills

Virginia Severe Weather Awareness Week

Severe Weather Awareness Week continues through Friday. Each day the NWS will touch on topics to keep the public informed. if you would like to know more on a specific topic you can visit the NWS Blacksburg website.

FRIDAY: Friday starts off with some sunshine, but clouds will be on the increase later in the day. Our high temperatures warm up into the 60s. Another push of rain will move in after midnight.

Warming into the 60s this afternoon.
Warming into the 60s this afternoon.(WDBJ Weather)

SATURDAY: By the weekend, a cold front will bring widespread rain that may end with a quick burst of snow between sunrise and midday. There are still plenty of questions regarding the timing of this system and how fast the cold air catches up to this system for any snow. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for the mountains of West Virginia and a Winter Weather Advisory for some of the border counties with West Virginia.

Winter Weather Alerts are active for our region.
Winter Weather Alerts are active for our region.(WDBJ Weather)
Rain with a quick burst of snow will happen during the morning hours. Temperatures will...
Rain with a quick burst of snow will happen during the morning hours. Temperatures will continue to cool throughout the day with strong winds.(WDBJ7)

Precipitation will come to an end by late Saturday morning, however, temperatures will continue to fall throughout the day with winds gusting up to 30-50 MPH. Feels-like temperatures (wind chills) will drop into the single digits and below zero overnight into Sunday morning. We’ll see most of the accumulating snow in the Mountains, but bursts of snow could move south and east of those mountains early Saturday.

We could see some accumulating snow, especially in the mountains.
We could see some accumulating snow, especially in the mountains.

DOWNLOAD THE WDBJ7 WEATHER APP for hour-by-hour forecast and radar.

As if the wild weather isn’t enough, this is also the weekend we TURN CLOCKS AHEAD ONE HOUR before you go to bed for Daylight Saving Time. This will mean we lose an hour of sleep.

Don't forget to push your clocks ahead 1 hour before you go to bed Saturday night.
Don't forget to push your clocks ahead 1 hour before you go to bed Saturday night.(WDBJ Weather)

SUNDAY: Skies will turn clear Sunday with slightly warming temperatures. We’ll get back into the low 50s with calmer winds.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery County Sheriff's Office
Missing Montgomery County boy found safe
Scene of a shooting on Panorama Avenue in Roanoke
Name released of man killed in NW Roanoke
Rain with a quick burst of snow will happen during the morning hours. Temperatures will...
Weather whiplash as we head into the weekend
Fatal Crash on I-81 in Rockbridge County... 3.9.22
Police identify man killed in multi-vehicle crash in Rockbridge County
Roanoke Police are gathered at the Pancake House
One person hurt in Roanoke shooting

Latest News

We could see some accumulating snow, especially in the mountains.
Friday March 11, Morning FastCast
Rain with a quick burst of snow will happen during the morning hours. Temperatures will...
Weather whiplash as we head into the weekend
Early rain and snow likely with bitter cold winds.
Thursday Midday FastCast
We go from the 60s on Friday to snow showers early Saturday.
Thursday, March 10 Morning FastCast