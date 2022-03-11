Rain, wind and snow head our way

Clouds increase throughout the day on Friday

Strong cold front on Saturday brings rain/snow

Single digit & below zero wind chills

Severe Weather Awareness Week continues through Friday. Each day the NWS will touch on topics to keep the public informed. if you would like to know more on a specific topic you can visit the NWS Blacksburg website.

FRIDAY: Friday starts off with some sunshine, but clouds will be on the increase later in the day. Our high temperatures warm up into the 60s. Another push of rain will move in after midnight.

Warming into the 60s this afternoon. (WDBJ Weather)

SATURDAY: By the weekend, a cold front will bring widespread rain that may end with a quick burst of snow between sunrise and midday. There are still plenty of questions regarding the timing of this system and how fast the cold air catches up to this system for any snow. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for the mountains of West Virginia and a Winter Weather Advisory for some of the border counties with West Virginia.

Winter Weather Alerts are active for our region. (WDBJ Weather)

Rain with a quick burst of snow will happen during the morning hours. Temperatures will continue to cool throughout the day with strong winds. (WDBJ7)

Precipitation will come to an end by late Saturday morning, however, temperatures will continue to fall throughout the day with winds gusting up to 30-50 MPH. Feels-like temperatures (wind chills) will drop into the single digits and below zero overnight into Sunday morning. We’ll see most of the accumulating snow in the Mountains, but bursts of snow could move south and east of those mountains early Saturday.

We could see some accumulating snow, especially in the mountains.

As if the wild weather isn’t enough, this is also the weekend we TURN CLOCKS AHEAD ONE HOUR before you go to bed for Daylight Saving Time. This will mean we lose an hour of sleep.

Don't forget to push your clocks ahead 1 hour before you go to bed Saturday night. (WDBJ Weather)

SUNDAY: Skies will turn clear Sunday with slightly warming temperatures. We’ll get back into the low 50s with calmer winds.

