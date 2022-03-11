Hometown Local
STATE FINALS: Cave Spring, Carroll County bring home Class 3 hoops titles

The Knights and Cavaliers are bringing hardware back after memorable trips to Richmond.
By Anthony Romano
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 11:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Two thrilling high school basketball games on Thursday culminated in the Cave Spring boys and Carroll County girls hoisting championship trophies at the Siegel Center in Richmond.

The Knights led Petersburg for most of their Class 3 final, but the Crimson Wave went on a run to tie the game at 75 in the final minute. Owyn Dawyot, who led Cave Spring with 29 points, picked up a loose ball with just seconds left and drew a foul.

Dawyot went to the line, hitting one of two free throws, and it was just enough to give the Knights a 76-75 win, avenging the 2020 Cave team that missed out on playing for a championship due to the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the Class 3 girls final, Carroll County and Meridian were locked in a tight contest for most of the night, but the Cavaliers turned up the defensive intensity down the stretch. Jaelyn Hagee hit clutch free throws late, and Alyssa Ervin dropped 19 points, helping Carroll County to a 51-47 win - the first girls basketball title for the Cavaliers.

