Tazewell County teacher indicted on child pornography charges

TAZEWELL, W.Va. (WVVA) - A teacher was indicted by a grand jury last week on numerous charges related to child pornography, according to the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office.

John Michael Sharpe was charged with 176 felonies, including 27 counts of enticing or soliciting a minor for child pornography, 148 counts of possession of child pornography and a single count of using electronic means for procuring a minor to send pornographic material.

“Obviously, the community is going to be concerned and the community has every right to be concerned,” said Tazewell County Commonwealth’s Attorney Chris Plaster during a press briefing Friday.

An investigation into Sharpe began in December 2021, according to Sheriff Brian Hieatt, who added most of the alleged criminal activity occurred outside the school.

“Needless to say, this case is a tragedy,” said Plaster, who accused Sharpe of ‘horrific judgment’ and an ‘abuse of trust.’

No physical relationship or violence was alleged, according to the top prosecutor.

“We sincerely hope that there are no more victims out there,” said Plaster. “But at this point in the investigation, we fear that there may be.”

Sharpe is listed as a teacher at Tazewell County Middle School on the district’s website.

Sheriff Hieatt and Plaster urged anyone with potential additional information to reach out to authorities.

