Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Tazewell County teacher indicted on child pornography charges

Tazewell County Sheriff's Office File Photo
Tazewell County Sheriff's Office File Photo(WVVA NEWS)
By Jared Kline
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 12:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAZEWELL, W.Va. (WVVA) - A teacher was indicted by a grand jury last week on numerous charges related to child pornography, according to the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office.

John Michael Sharpe was charged with 176 felonies, including 27 counts of enticing or soliciting a minor for child pornography, 148 counts of possession of child pornography and a single count of using electronic means for procuring a minor to send pornographic material.

“Obviously, the community is going to be concerned and the community has every right to be concerned,” said Tazewell County Commonwealth’s Attorney Chris Plaster during a press briefing Friday.

An investigation into Sharpe began in December 2021, according to Sheriff Brian Hieatt, who added most of the alleged criminal activity occurred outside the school.

“Needless to say, this case is a tragedy,” said Plaster, who accused Sharpe of ‘horrific judgment’ and an ‘abuse of trust.’

No physical relationship or violence was alleged, according to the top prosecutor.

“We sincerely hope that there are no more victims out there,” said Plaster. “But at this point in the investigation, we fear that there may be.”

Sharpe is listed as a teacher at Tazewell County Middle School on the district’s website.

Sheriff Hieatt and Plaster urged anyone with potential additional information to reach out to authorities.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery County Sheriff's Office
Missing Montgomery County boy found safe
Scene of a shooting on Panorama Avenue in Roanoke
Name released of man killed in NW Roanoke
Michael Ray Clifton mugshot
Patrick County man arrested for deaths of albino deer and meth distribution
Rain with a quick burst of snow will happen during the morning hours. Temperatures will...
Weather whiplash as we head into the weekend
Fatal Crash on I-81 in Rockbridge County... 3.9.22
Police identify man killed in multi-vehicle crash in Rockbridge County

Latest News

Sugar House Duff's Maple Syrup
Sugar House Duff's Maple Syrup
Performers say they love bringing smiles to audience members of all ages
Baby Shark and Friends Coming to Roanoke in April
Percentage of positive new COVID tests in Virginia dips below 5
The Duff's rely on their hands, gravity, mother nature, and patience to make their syrup.
Duff’s Sugar House: Maple syrup the old-fashioned way