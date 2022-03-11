Hometown Local
Two injured after shooting in Roanoke

By Justin Geary
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 9:20 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke City Police Department is investigating a shooting Friday morning that left two people injured, according to the department.

Police say they were notified at 7:06 a.m. by the Roanoke City E-911 Center of a person with a gunshot wound in the 3900 block of Greenlawn Ave NW. Officers located two men with what police say were non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Roanoke Fire-EMS took one man to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment. The other man was treated on scene. Police say details on the shooting are limited at this time.

No one has been arrested.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540) 344-8500.

