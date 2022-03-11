Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Virginia Senior Alert issued for missing Pennsylvania man

Ralph Ennis, reported missing from PA, with a Virginia Senior Alert issued
Ralph Ennis, reported missing from PA, with a Virginia Senior Alert issued(Virginia State Police)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 1:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police have issued a Senior Alert on behalf of Pennsylvania State Police as part of the search for a missing man.

Ralph Carlton Ennis, 77, is 6′2″ and 225 pounds, according to police, with blue eyes and gray hair. He was last reported seen at 8:30 a.m. March 11 on Phoenix Road in Breezewood, Pennslyvania. He is driving a gray Ford Ranger, similar to the one seen in the photo, with license plate number UEK5806.

The last location police were able to track was Warren County, Virginia.

Police say Ennis suffers from a cognitive impairment that makes his disappearance a threat to his health and safety.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 814-623-6133.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery County Sheriff's Office
Missing Montgomery County boy found safe
Scene of a shooting on Panorama Avenue in Roanoke
Name released of man killed in NW Roanoke
Michael Ray Clifton mugshot
Patrick County man arrested for deaths of albino deer and meth distribution
Rain with a quick burst of snow will happen during the morning hours. Temperatures will...
Weather whiplash as we head into the weekend
Fatal Crash on I-81 in Rockbridge County... 3.9.22
Police identify man killed in multi-vehicle crash in Rockbridge County

Latest News

SML Gives
Area nonprofits gear up for inaugural giving day March 16
Meet the newest member of the WDBJ7 Team!
WDBJ7+: Meet Meteorologist Catherine Maxwell!
John Michael Sharpe faces 176 felony charges, according to authorities.
Ex-Tazewell County teacher indicted on child pornography charges
Sugar House Duff's Maple Syrup
Sugar House Duff's Maple Syrup