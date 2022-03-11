Virginia Senior Alert issued for missing Pennsylvania man

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police have issued a Senior Alert on behalf of Pennsylvania State Police as part of the search for a missing man.

Ralph Carlton Ennis, 77, is 6′2″ and 225 pounds, according to police, with blue eyes and gray hair. He was last reported seen at 8:30 a.m. March 11 on Phoenix Road in Breezewood, Pennslyvania. He is driving a gray Ford Ranger, similar to the one seen in the photo, with license plate number UEK5806.

The last location police were able to track was Warren County, Virginia.

Police say Ennis suffers from a cognitive impairment that makes his disappearance a threat to his health and safety.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 814-623-6133.

