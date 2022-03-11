Hometown Local
Virginia Tech boots No. 2 seed Notre Dame in ACC quarters

By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 6:00 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Keve Aluma tossed in 20 points, Storm Murphy scored 16 and Virginia Tech hit eight straight free throws in the final 46 seconds to beat No. 2 seed Notre Dame 87-80 in the quarterfinals of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament.

Justyn Mutts added 11 points, 10 rebounds and five assists for the seventh-seeded Hokies (21-12), who beat the Fighting Irish (22-10) for a fourth straight time.

Virginia led 42-31 at halftime and Notre Dame never got within one possession of the lead in the second half. The closest the Irish came was 79-75 on a Prentiss Hubb layup with 48 seconds remaining.

Sean Pedulla sank two free throws after Notre Dame was forced to foul, Hunter Cattoor hit two more and Murphy went 4 for 4 in the final 26 seconds to preserve the win.

North Carolina Defeats Virginia To Advance in the ACC Tournament
Virginia Tech Defeats Notre Dame to Advance in the ACC Tournament
