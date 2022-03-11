Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Virginia Tech no longer requiring masks indoors

Virginia Tech
Virginia Tech(Virginia Tech)
By Justin Geary
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 8:38 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Tech announced Friday it will no longer require masks in public indoor areas on all of its campuses.

Read the full statement from the university below:

From: University Relations

On March 10, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated the COVID-19 community levels on which masking recommendations are based.

Montgomery County has moved from “high” to “medium,” the same level as Roanoke City. Richmond and Northern Virginia counties remain at “low” levels.

As President Tim Sands noted in his message last week, the CDC community level, which reflects stress on local hospitals, is one of the primary considerations in determining Virginia Tech’s COVID-19 mitigation strategies. Based on the updated assessment, masks are no longer required in public indoor settings on Virginia Tech campuses, except for health care settings and on public transit. Masks are recommended in indoor instructional settings.

As we continue to monitor CDC community levels, future updates will be posted as a campus notice, and shared on the Virginia Tech Ready site.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery County Sheriff's Office
Missing Montgomery County boy found safe
Scene of a shooting on Panorama Avenue in Roanoke
Name released of man killed in NW Roanoke
Rain with a quick burst of snow will happen during the morning hours. Temperatures will...
Weather whiplash as we head into the weekend
Michael Ray Clifton mugshot
Patrick County man arrested for deaths of albino deer and meth distribution
Fatal Crash on I-81 in Rockbridge County... 3.9.22
Police identify man killed in multi-vehicle crash in Rockbridge County

Latest News

Bedford County Public Schools
Bedford County School Board discusses books over “concerning content”
School Bus Drivers Affected by High Gas Prices
School Bus Drivers Affected by High Gas Prices
Bus Fuel
School district anticipates increase in bus riders as fuel costs soar
A new library branch could be heading to River Ridge Mall.
Lynchburg Public Library explores potential branch at River Ridge Mall