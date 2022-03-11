Virginia native Catherine Maxwell joins WDBJ7 meteorologist team

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - WDBJ7 has added a meteorologist to its staff.

Catherine Maxwell, a native of Christiansburg, comes to us from sister station WVVA in Bluefield. She will be added to the on-air weather rotation the week of March 14.

Maxwell received a dual degree from Virginia Tech in 2019 for Meteorology and Multimedia Journalism with a degree in Geography.

Welcome to the staff!

