Virginia native Catherine Maxwell joins WDBJ7 meteorologist team

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 3:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - WDBJ7 has added a meteorologist to its staff.

Catherine Maxwell, a native of Christiansburg, comes to us from sister station WVVA in Bluefield. She will be added to the on-air weather rotation the week of March 14.

Maxwell received a dual degree from Virginia Tech in 2019 for Meteorology and Multimedia Journalism with a degree in Geography.

Welcome to the staff!

