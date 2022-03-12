Hometown Local
Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade returns to downtown Roanoke

The Budweiser Clydesdales in the annual St. Patrick's Day Parade in downtown Roanoke Saturday.
By Will Thomas
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 6:27 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A chilly March Day didn’t stop hundreds of people from showing their St. Patrick’s Day spirit in downtown Roanoke.

“We were gonna come today rain or snow,” said Dana Harlor.

“This is our first time being here. So we’re excited for the music, and the food, and the horses and the floats,” said Cesilee Lineberry.

Zaria Blalock, like many, were excited for the Budweiser Clydesdales.

The Freedom First St. Patrick’s Day Parade and some of the wind gusts, helped bring in more foot traffic to downtown Roanoke businesses.

”We sold out of all of our hats. We have tons of hand warmers and toe warmers, which I wasn’t expecting to be pushing today given that we have tank tops and shorts on the walls,” said Rayna Christman, Store Manager of the downtown Walkabout Outfitter.

“We definitely have had a lot more traffic this morning because of the parade,” said Olivia King, General Manager of Mast General Store.

2022 marks the first time Mast General Store has been open in Roanoke for the parade.

“We really didn’t know what to expect, having not been open in the past, so it’s very exciting,” said King.

Residents and businesses alike felt the positive impact events like these have on the Roanoke community.

“We all share the foot traffic, I see bags from all of our other neighbor businesses while people are coming in. I can tell people are very excited something special has been happening downtown.”

The Shamrock Festival was pushed to March 19 and will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. next weekend.

