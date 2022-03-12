Former Roanoke Mayor announces candidacy for City Council

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A familiar face is joining the busy race for three Roanoke City Council seats in the 2022 election.

David Bowers was first elected as Mayor of Roanoke in 1992 and served until 2000. He was re-elected as Mayor in 2008 and served until 2016. In 2016, Bowers decided not to seek re-election. He most recently ran for Mayor in 2020 but was defeated by current Mayor Sherman Lea.

“When I made the decision, I had to figure out why am I gonna make this decision again? And the decision is, I believe in Roanoke. I believe that somehow, someway, the best years are right around the corner.”

Since Bowers is running as an independent, his current focus is getting signatures for his candidacy petition. But named gun violence and further development of the city as a few issues he believes will present themselves in the upcoming City Council race.

Bowers did voice his disapproval of Roanoke City Council’s recent decision not to sever ties with Russian sister city, Pskov.

“It was like a school teacher talking to a couple kids in the school yard saying, let’s play nice boys. Well, you can’t play nice with this Russian, murderous, dictator who has caused terrible atrocities.”

Bowers said he is excited to get back out and connect with Roanoke residents as he campaigns for this fall’s election.

