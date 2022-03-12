Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Former Roanoke Mayor announces candidacy for City Council

By Will Thomas
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 10:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A familiar face is joining the busy race for three Roanoke City Council seats in the 2022 election.

David Bowers was first elected as Mayor of Roanoke in 1992 and served until 2000. He was re-elected as Mayor in 2008 and served until 2016. In 2016, Bowers decided not to seek re-election. He most recently ran for Mayor in 2020 but was defeated by current Mayor Sherman Lea.

“When I made the decision, I had to figure out why am I gonna make this decision again? And the decision is, I believe in Roanoke. I believe that somehow, someway, the best years are right around the corner.”

Since Bowers is running as an independent, his current focus is getting signatures for his candidacy petition. But named gun violence and further development of the city as a few issues he believes will present themselves in the upcoming City Council race.

Bowers did voice his disapproval of Roanoke City Council’s recent decision not to sever ties with Russian sister city, Pskov.

“It was like a school teacher talking to a couple kids in the school yard saying, let’s play nice boys. Well, you can’t play nice with this Russian, murderous, dictator who has caused terrible atrocities.”

Bowers said he is excited to get back out and connect with Roanoke residents as he campaigns for this fall’s election.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter Weather Alerts are active for our region.
Rain, snow, wind and plummeting temperatures Saturday
Police lights
Two injured after shooting in Roanoke
John Michael Sharpe faces 176 felony charges, according to authorities.
Tazewell County teacher indicted on child pornography charges
Broken car window from Roanoke shooting
‘My kids could have lost their life.’ Stray bullet from Roanoke shooting breaks woman’s back windshield
Henry County Sheriff's Office investigating an incident along AL Philpott Highway in Martinsville
One dead after shooting in parking lot of Martinsville business

Latest News

Virginia Tech men’s basketball advances to ACC Tournament final with 72-59 win over UNC
Deadly Martinsville Shooting Friday Afternoon
Deadly Martinsville Shooting Friday Afternoon
Former Roanoke Mayor Announces Candidacy For City Council
Former Roanoke Mayor Announces Candidacy For City Council
"The Current" BINGO Event
"The Current" BINGO Event
7@four preview to Saturday’s Downtown Roanoke St. Patrick’s Day Parade