General Assembly adjourns without approving state budget

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The regular session of the Virginia General Assembly came to an end on Saturday, but the work will continue.

Lawmakers leave Richmond without completing their most important task, approving a new two-year spending plan.

“This year, we’ve kind of had a conflict between one side that wants to provide some sort of tax relief, and the other side that says we need to balance tax relief with unmet need,” said Sen. Creigh Deeds (D-Bath Co.). “And we need to try to meet some of that unmet need.”

House and Senate negotiators are still trying to craft a compromise.

Once they have a deal, Governor Glen Youngkin will call lawmakers back to Richmond for a special session.

“We would hope that it would be sooner rather than later,” Del. Terry Kilgore (R-Scott Co.) told lawmakers. “We’re ready to go.”

Aside from the budget, the House and Senate dealt with more than 3,000 measures during the 60-day session. More than half of them passed.

“All of the really one-sided legislation has died in one chamber or the other, so what’s come out has been a pretty good compromise,” said Sen. Mark Peake (R-Lynchburg).

But until the budget is approved, lawmakers say it will be hard to judge the results of the General Assembly session.

“Certainly it will be a record budget either way,” said Del. Sam Rasoul (D-Roanoke). “So if it takes us a few extra days, we just want to make sure we get good things done.”

