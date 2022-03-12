Hometown Local
Murder charge to be retried in 2019 Lynchburg case

Court gavel
Court gavel(MGN)
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 9:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - After about 7.5 hours of deliberations Friday, a Lynchburg jury was deadlocked in a teen’s murder trial.

17-year-old Devon Bailey is charged with murder in connection to the December 2019 killing of Darius Saunders, Jr.

Cameras were not inside the courtroom for the trial.

Bailey took the stand Friday and testified that he went to Saunders’ home to buy marijuana, offering up cash and a gun for the drugs. He said some of the marijuana wasn’t good, and that an argument and subsequent fight broke out.

He claims during that fight, Saunders ended up on top of him as they fought over the revolver Bailey brought.

He told the court he managed to get a hold on the gun and shot twice - once into his own arm, and once into Saunders’ chest, saying on the stand, “it was gonna be me or him.”

During closing arguments, prosecutors said Bailey’s story doesn’t line up with evidence in the case. They argued Bailey intended to rob Saunders of the drugs, not make an exchange.

Prosecutors say Saunders fought back and that’s what led to his death, and that Bailey took some of his personal belongings as he left the scene.

After hours of deliberations, the jury found him not guilty of robbery and not guilty of using a firearm in the commission of a robbery.

They were hung on the charges of first-degree murder and using a firearm in the commission of a murder. Because of that, a mistrial on those two charges was declared.

Those two charges will be retried at a later date.

