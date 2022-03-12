Person shot after chasing Jeep following verbal altercation in Highland County

HIGHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The driver of a GMC van was shot Friday after pursuing two people who allegedly drove by his home and yelled obscenities.

According to Virginia State Police, the incident began at around 7:30 p.m. Friday in the 3000 block of Mill Gap Road when a man was standing in his driveway. The man told State Police the driver of a Jeep drove by and shouted the obscenities that then led him to get in his own vehicle and pursue the other.

During the course of the chase near the 100 block of Mill Gap Road, the Jeep’s driver, a 22-year-old man from Mineral, VA, shot at the GMC van and hit its driver. He was flown to UVA Medical Center for treatment of critical injuries.

The Jeep was later stopped in West Virginia by the Pocahontas County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities arrested the driver and a woman absent of any struggle. A gun was confiscated from the Jeep.

Charges are yet to be determined.

