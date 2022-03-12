Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Person shot after chasing Jeep following verbal altercation in Highland County

(KTUU)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 4:49 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HIGHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The driver of a GMC van was shot Friday after pursuing two people who allegedly drove by his home and yelled obscenities.

According to Virginia State Police, the incident began at around 7:30 p.m. Friday in the 3000 block of Mill Gap Road when a man was standing in his driveway. The man told State Police the driver of a Jeep drove by and shouted the obscenities that then led him to get in his own vehicle and pursue the other.

During the course of the chase near the 100 block of Mill Gap Road, the Jeep’s driver, a 22-year-old man from Mineral, VA, shot at the GMC van and hit its driver. He was flown to UVA Medical Center for treatment of critical injuries.

The Jeep was later stopped in West Virginia by the Pocahontas County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities arrested the driver and a woman absent of any struggle. A gun was confiscated from the Jeep.

Charges are yet to be determined.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter Weather Alerts are active for our region.
Rain, snow, wind and plummeting temperatures Saturday
Police lights
Two injured after shooting in Roanoke
Catherine Maxwell, WDBJ7 meteorologist
Virginia native Catherine Maxwell joins WDBJ7 meteorologist team
Henry County Sheriff's Office investigating an incident along AL Philpott Highway in Martinsville
One dead after shooting in parking lot of Martinsville business
Broken car window from Roanoke shooting
‘My kids could have lost their life.’ Stray bullet from Roanoke shooting breaks woman’s back windshield

Latest News

Watch the Downtown Roanoke St. Patrick's Day Parade
Watch the Downtown Roanoke St. Patrick’s Day Parade
Watch the Downtown Roanoke St. Patrick's Day Parade
Watch the Downtown Roanoke St. Patrick's Day Parade
Dec 2, 2015; San Antonio, TX, USA; San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich talks with power...
Spurs’ Gregg Popovich becomes NBA regular-season wins leader
Saturday Morning Forecast