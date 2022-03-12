Hometown Local
Rain, snow, wind with temperatures falling today

Sunny and warm today with much colder weather tomorrow
A cold front brings a rain/snow mix along with cold and windy conditions today.
By Meteorologist Christian Johansen
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 6:40 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
  • Rain changes to snow this morning
  • Wind Advisories and Winter Alerts in effect for today
  • Temperatures drop through the day with windy conditions

Strong cold front for the start of our weekend:

SATURDAY: A cold front is bringing widespread rain that is changing to snow as cold air moves in. Precipitation will come to an end by late Saturday morning, however, temperatures will continue to fall throughout the day with winds gusting up to 30-50 MPH.

Winds could gust 40-50 mph at times.
Winds could gust 40-50 mph at times.(WDBJ Weather)

Feels-like temperatures (wind chills) will drop into the single digits and below zero later today into tonight. Temperatures will be in the teens ans lower 20s on Sunday morning.

Wind chills continue to drop this afternoon.
Wind chills continue to drop this afternoon.(WDBJ Weather)

We’ll see most of the accumulating snow in the mountains, but bursts of snow could move south and east of those mountains early Saturday. Accumulation will be light and mainly confined to elevated surfaces and the grass. With temperatures being in the 60s today this should help the snow to not stick as easily onto the roadways.

Light accumulations are possible for our area. Higher amounts will be towards the west.
Light accumulations are possible for our area. Higher amounts will be towards the west.(WDBJ7)

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for the mountains of West Virginia and a Winter Weather Advisory for some of the border counties with West Virginia and counties in central Virginia through 1PM.

Winter Weather Alerts continue into the early afternoon.
Winter Weather Alerts continue into the early afternoon.(WDBJ Weather)

DOWNLOAD THE WDBJ7 WEATHER APP for hour-by-hour forecast and radar.

As if the wild weather isn’t enough, this is also the weekend we TURN CLOCKS AHEAD ONE HOUR before you go to bed on Saturday for Daylight Saving Time. This will mean we lose an hour of sleep.

Don't forget to push your clocks ahead 1 hour before you go to bed Saturday night.
Don't forget to push your clocks ahead 1 hour before you go to bed Saturday night.(WDBJ Weather)

SUNDAY: Skies will turn clear Sunday with slightly warming temperatures. We’ll get back into the low 50s with calmer winds.

