Roanoke Catholic School hosts first annual “Celtic Fest on the Hill”

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A new tradition started at Roanoke Catholic School on Saturday afternoon. Roanoke Catholic and community partners came together for the first annual “Celtic Fest on the Hill.”

In previous years to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, Roanoke Catholic hosted the “Shamrock Hill Run,” which went virtual in 2021. In 2022, they saw an opportunity to celebrate with the Roanoke community in another way.

“Celtic Fest on the Hill” got off to a fast start as residents of all ages enjoyed the free event.

“We’ve got a lot of enthusiasm beyond just the scope of Roanoke Catholic, which is exactly what we want. This is about Roanoke and St. Patrick’s Day and being a part of the community,” said Stephanie Oliver, Director of Marketing and Media Relations at Roanoke Catholic School.

The weather forced the event inside the school, but in the future, Roanoke Catholic plans to have it outside in “The Mall” area of campus.

You can find the full press release for the event below:

“Roanoke Catholic School Celtics host inaugural Celtic Fest on the Hill at their downtown campus following the Downtown Roanoke St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Saturday March 12th.

The Celtics want to share their enthusiasm for St. Patrick’s Day and invite all of Roanoke and its surrounding area parade goers to this free, and family friendly event on their campus fondly named “the Hill”.

Bagpipers and two additional professional bands will be playing on the indoor stage from 1230-5P for parade goers to enjoy. The first being a local Celtic Jam Session group. The Henry Downing Band will perform later in the afternoon.

There will be a local Craft Beer Garden c/o Blue Ridge Beverage and sponsored by the Ancient Order of Hibernians. In addition, both of the ever-growing in popularity, Salty’s Lobster Co Food Trucks will be serving up a fun twist on “Fish ‘n Chips” in addition to having their Wicked Lemon hydraulic press and multicolored lemonade for sale.

Lastly, there will be two huge inflatables for kids to enjoy in the Gillespie Family Gymnasium now that the event has moved from the outdoor mall area of the Hill, to inside, due to weather. RCS campus offers a logistically ideal option to move the event from outside to indoors. Despite many plans being altered due to the forecasted weather this Saturday, the Celtic Fest on the Hill will carry on inside just as smoothly as was planned for outdoors, and parade goers are welcome to come enjoy the Celtic festivities indoors, and out of the elements.

The Shamrock Hill Run was forced to turn virtual in 2021 and was not brought back this year for 2022. The Celtic Fest on the Hill is a new tradition starting for the Roanoke community. We want to share our conducive downtown venue with people that will also come downtown for the parade and host a Celtic celebration in a way that is family friendly with something for everyone.”

