Singer, reality star Traci Braxton dies at 50

(Gray News) - Singer and reality star Traci Braxton has died, according to reports. She was 50 years old.

CNN and NBC News reported her family confirmed her death on Saturday.

“Needless to say, she was a bright light, a wonderful daughter, an amazing sister, a loving mother, wife, grandmother and a respected performer,” Her sister, Grammy-winning Toni Braxton, said in an Instagram post.

Traci Braxton’s son, Kevin Surratt Jr., also posted about her death on Instagram, saying he’s at peace “know she isn’t in pain anymore.”

Traci Braxton starred in the reality series “Braxton Family Values” with her sisters.

She also released an album, “Crash and Burn” in 2014, according to CNN.

