Spurs’ Gregg Popovich becomes NBA regular-season wins leader

Dec 2, 2015; San Antonio, TX, USA; San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich talks with power...
Dec 2, 2015; San Antonio, TX, USA; San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich talks with power forward Tim Duncan (21) during the second half against the Milwaukee Bucks at AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
By RAUL DOMINGUEZ
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 12:23 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Gregg Popovich became the winningest coach in NBA regular-season history, getting his 1,336th victory when the San Antonio Spurs rallied to beat the Utah Jazz 104-102.

Popovich broke a tie with Don Nelson, the friend and mentor he served as an assistant under while with Golden State for two seasons.

The milestone came in Popovich’s 2,030th game and 26th season with the Spurs, the only franchise for which he has served as head coach.

Popovich has won five NBA championships and 13 division titles and was recently named one of the 15 greatest coaches in league history.

