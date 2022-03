BROOKLYN, Ny. (WDBJ) - The Hokies men’s basketball team won its semifinal matchup Friday night in Brooklyn against the Tar Heels, 72-59.

Darius Maddox put up 20 points and grabbed six rebounds.

The Hokies will face the tournament’s No. 1 seeded Duke Blue Devils at 8:30 p.m. Saturday night.

