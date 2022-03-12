Hometown Local
Weekend BINGO event to support new e-journal

Courtesy: Event marketing materials
By Kate Capodanno
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 10:33 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
(WDBJ) - A new e-journal is working to connect the community in Smith Mountain Lake.

“The Current” recently launched and has already gained more than 800 subscribers. This weekend the publication is hosting a BINGO event to raise money for their work and meet their readers in person. It’s all happening at the W.E. Skelton 4H Center Saturday at 2 p.m.

You can enjoy food, fun prizes and BINGO games.

Tickets are 25 dollars.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

