Weekend BINGO event to support new e-journal

(WDBJ) - A new e-journal is working to connect the community in Smith Mountain Lake.

“The Current” recently launched and has already gained more than 800 subscribers. This weekend the publication is hosting a BINGO event to raise money for their work and meet their readers in person. It’s all happening at the W.E. Skelton 4H Center Saturday at 2 p.m.

You can enjoy food, fun prizes and BINGO games.

Tickets are 25 dollars.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.