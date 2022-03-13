Hometown Local
AAA lends advice on how to save gas

AAA GAS TIPS
By Dryden Quigley
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 11:41 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - As gas prices go up some people may be looking for ways to keep their mileage down. According to AAA, gas prices are averaging over $4 in Virginia. AAA has a few tips for conserving fuel, so you don’t have to fill up your tank as much.

Team members recommend checking your tire pressure, so it is at the right level. They also say avoid idling while driving and if you can, try using cruise control.

“If you have a car top carrier or a bike rack up on top of the car, even if it’s not filled with anything, even if you don’t have a bike up there, it’s causing some wind resistance, that’s also bringing down your miles per gallon. Also combining trips,” Morgan Dean with AAA said.

Dean says these tips may seem small, but they can make all the difference.

