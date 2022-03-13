Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Man arrives at Lynchburg hospital with gunshot wound Sunday

(KTUU)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - According to Lynchburg Police, a 21-year-old man arrived at Lynchburg General Hospital Sunday morning after being shot in the forearm. His injuries were non-critical.

The University of Lynchburg Office of Campus Safety and Security was alerted and responded due to the location of the incident. The man is not a University of Lynchburg student.

The man told police he was near Vernon Street when he was shot. A scene was not able to be located, and the location of the shooting was not able to be confirmed.

Other than a friend of the victim, there are currently no other witnesses.

Anyone with potential security or doorbell footage is asked to contact 434-455-6174 or share using the Neighbors portal.

Contact 434-455-6041 with other information.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: stock image/Pexels)
Virginia Tech Hokies win first ACC Championship in school history
Henry County Sheriff's Office investigating an incident along AL Philpott Highway in Martinsville
One dead after shooting in parking lot of Martinsville business
Catherine Maxwell, WDBJ7 meteorologist
Virginia native Catherine Maxwell joins WDBJ7 meteorologist team
Person shot after chasing Jeep following argument in Highland County
Virginia Tech men’s basketball advances to ACC Tournament final with 72-59 win over UNC

Latest News

Officer gets year in prison for shooting then-fiancée’s dog
VHSL Championship Basketball Scoreboard Saturday
VHSL Championship Basketball Scoreboard Saturday
Virginia Tech Beats Duke in ACC Tournament
Virginia Tech Beats Duke in ACC Tournament
Birthdays and anniversaries for March 13, 2022
Birthdays and Anniversaries for March 13, 2022