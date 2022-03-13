Man arrives at Lynchburg hospital with gunshot wound Sunday

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - According to Lynchburg Police, a 21-year-old man arrived at Lynchburg General Hospital Sunday morning after being shot in the forearm. His injuries were non-critical.

The University of Lynchburg Office of Campus Safety and Security was alerted and responded due to the location of the incident. The man is not a University of Lynchburg student.

The man told police he was near Vernon Street when he was shot. A scene was not able to be located, and the location of the shooting was not able to be confirmed.

Other than a friend of the victim, there are currently no other witnesses.

Anyone with potential security or doorbell footage is asked to contact 434-455-6174 or share using the Neighbors portal.

Contact 434-455-6041 with other information.

