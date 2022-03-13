Hometown Local
Officer gets year in prison for shooting then-fiancée’s dog

By AP/WRIC
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A police officer in Virginia has been sentenced to one year in prison for fatally shooting his then-fiancée dog with a 12-gauge shotgun.

WRIC reports that Richard Chinappi III was sentenced Friday in Powhatan County Circuit Court.

The Richmond police officer had pleaded guilty to a felony charge of torturing or maiming a dog or cat and making a false report to police. Prosecutors said that Chinappi initially claimed a bear had attacked the dog. He then allegedly changed his story to say he had shot the bear and killed the dog in the process.

Richmond police said in a statement that Chinappi remains on leave without pay. But the department also said that it’s very close to concluding an internal investigation.

