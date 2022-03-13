Hometown Local
Roanoke Police investigating string of overnight car break-ins

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 9:09 AM EDT
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police are looking for the thieves who broke into cars over the weekend.

Police say the victims’ cars were parked at hotels on Valley View Boulevard Northwest and Ordway Drive.

Police say six or more cars were hit Saturday night into early Sunday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to call Roanoke Police.

Virginia Tech Beats Duke in ACC Tournament
Sunday Morning Update
VA Lawmakers Adjourn Without Approving Budget
Roanoke Catholic Hosts Celtic Fest on the Hill
