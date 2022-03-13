Roanoke Police investigating string of overnight car break-ins

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police are looking for the thieves who broke into cars over the weekend.

Police say the victims’ cars were parked at hotels on Valley View Boulevard Northwest and Ordway Drive.

Police say six or more cars were hit Saturday night into early Sunday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to call Roanoke Police.

