Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Sheriff: Pit bull attack severely injures UPS driver in Miss.

A UPS driver in Mississippi was hospitalized with severe injuries after he was attacked by two...
A UPS driver in Mississippi was hospitalized with severe injuries after he was attacked by two pit bulls while making a delivery, according to the sheriff.(Source: Gray News)
By Lindsay Knowles and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 7:32 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities are investigating after a UPS driver was attacked by two pit bulls in Mississippi while attempting to deliver a package.

According to Sheriff Mike Ezell, the attack happened Friday at a home in Escatawpa, Mississippi.

A worker with the electric company was passing by when he saw the dogs attacking the man, Ezell said. The witness immediately called 911 and helped get the dogs off the victim.

The UPS worker was hospitalized with severe injuries. The sheriff did not have an update on his current condition, WLOX reports.

Investigators do not believe the dogs were roaming loose at the time of the attack, Ezell said. Two pit bulls were taken into custody and turned over to Jackson County Animal Shelter.

No charges have been filed at this time. However, the sheriff’s department and animal control are investigating.

Copyright 2022 WLOX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Henry County Sheriff's Office investigating an incident along AL Philpott Highway in Martinsville
One dead after shooting in parking lot of Martinsville business
Catherine Maxwell, WDBJ7 meteorologist
Virginia native Catherine Maxwell joins WDBJ7 meteorologist team
Virginia Tech men’s basketball advances to ACC Tournament final with 72-59 win over UNC
Winds could gust 40-50 mph at times.
Bitter winds continue tonight
Broken car window from Roanoke shooting
‘My kids could have lost their life.’ Stray bullet from Roanoke shooting breaks woman’s back windshield

Latest News

An Iraqi and U.S. official say as many as 12 missiles struck near a sprawling U.S. consulate...
Iran claims missile barrage near US consulate in Iraq
A woman carries her cat near a destroyed bridge as she flees from her hometown on the road...
Russian airstrike hits base in western Ukraine, kills 35
Police arrested robbery suspect 24-year-old Emmanuel West (left) and his alleged accomplice,...
Robbery suspect arrested after attempt to steal car, police say
Authorities said the incident appeared to be an accident, describing the driver as an elderly...
2 killed when car slams into outdoor diners at DC restaurant