STATE FINALS: Auburn boys bring home Class 1 title; Radford falls short in Class 2
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 10:23 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - When COVID-19 stopped the 2020 basketball season in its tracks, the Auburn boys lost out on a chance to play for a state championship.
On Saturday, the Eagles reached the mountaintop in Class 1 with a 61-49 win over Washington & Lee at the Siegel Center in Richmond.
Nick Millirons led the team with 18 points, while his brother Ethan, one of only two players remaining from 2020, tallied 9 points, 8 rebounds and 8 assists.
Earlier in the day, the Radford boys came up just short in their quest for a Class 2 championship, falling to John Marshall 82-43.
