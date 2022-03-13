STATE FINALS: Auburn boys bring home Class 1 title; Radford falls short in Class 2

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - When COVID-19 stopped the 2020 basketball season in its tracks, the Auburn boys lost out on a chance to play for a state championship.

On Saturday, the Eagles reached the mountaintop in Class 1 with a 61-49 win over Washington & Lee at the Siegel Center in Richmond.

Nick Millirons led the team with 18 points, while his brother Ethan, one of only two players remaining from 2020, tallied 9 points, 8 rebounds and 8 assists.

Earlier in the day, the Radford boys came up just short in their quest for a Class 2 championship, falling to John Marshall 82-43.

