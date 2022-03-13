Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

STATE FINALS: Auburn boys bring home Class 1 title; Radford falls short in Class 2

The Eagles reached the mountaintop in Class 1 with a 61-49 win over Washington & Lee at the Siegel Center in Richmond.
2022 Class 1 champion Auburn Eagles
2022 Class 1 champion Auburn Eagles(WDBJ)
By Anthony Romano
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 10:23 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - When COVID-19 stopped the 2020 basketball season in its tracks, the Auburn boys lost out on a chance to play for a state championship.

On Saturday, the Eagles reached the mountaintop in Class 1 with a 61-49 win over Washington & Lee at the Siegel Center in Richmond.

Nick Millirons led the team with 18 points, while his brother Ethan, one of only two players remaining from 2020, tallied 9 points, 8 rebounds and 8 assists.

Earlier in the day, the Radford boys came up just short in their quest for a Class 2 championship, falling to John Marshall 82-43.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Two injured after shooting in Roanoke
Winter Weather Alerts are active for our region.
Rain, snow, wind and plummeting temperatures Saturday
Catherine Maxwell, WDBJ7 meteorologist
Virginia native Catherine Maxwell joins WDBJ7 meteorologist team
Henry County Sheriff's Office investigating an incident along AL Philpott Highway in Martinsville
One dead after shooting in parking lot of Martinsville business
Broken car window from Roanoke shooting
‘My kids could have lost their life.’ Stray bullet from Roanoke shooting breaks woman’s back windshield

Latest News

(Source: stock image/Pexels)
Virginia Tech Hokies win first ACC Championship in school history
Dec 2, 2015; San Antonio, TX, USA; San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich talks with power...
Spurs’ Gregg Popovich becomes NBA regular-season wins leader
Virginia Tech men’s basketball advances to ACC Tournament final with 72-59 win over UNC
FILE - San Diego Padres left fielder Allen Cordoba passes a logo for Play Ball, an initiative...
Test for MLB players will be how deal looks to them in ‘26