Sunny, chilly, and breezy today.
By Meteorologist Christian Johansen
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 6:37 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
  • Very cold and breezy this morning
  • Warmer air return this week
  • Next chance of rain arrives Wednesday.

TODAY

Clear and very cold this morning. Winds will remain breezy dropping feel like temperatures below zero, in the single digits, and teens across the region.

WIND CHILL ADVISORY: A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect until 9AM. These counties could feel like below zero when the wind blows.

Wind Chill Advisory until 9AM
Wind Chill Advisory until 9AM(WDBJ Weather)

High pressure start to build in today. We will see sunny skies through the day and breezy wind continue, but that will shift direction. This will allow temperatures to climb this week. Highs this afternoon will reach the 40s and 50s.

Sunny and chilly today.
Sunny and chilly today.(WDBJ Weather)

THIS WEEK

Spring warmth returns this week thanks to abundant sunshine and a southerly winds. Highs should return to the 60s and 70s for much of the week. As for rain chances, we could be brushed by a southern system Wednesday, otherwise much of the week should be quiet.

10 Day Outlook
10 Day Outlook(WDBJ Weather)

Saturday Morning Forecast