Gas prices in Roanoke up $1.51 from a year ago

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Average gasoline prices in Roanoke are unchanged in the last week, averaging $4.20 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 155 stations in Roanoke. Prices in Roanoke are 93.8 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.51 per gallon higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Roanoke was priced at $3.94 per gallon yesterday while the most expensive was $5.29 per gallon, a difference of $1.35 per gallon. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $3.90 per gallon while the highest was $5.29 per gallon, a difference of $1.39 per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline is unchanged in the last week, averaging $4.32 per gallon today. The national average is up 83.6 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.47 per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gasoline prices in Roanoke and the national average going back ten years:

March 14, 2021: $2.69 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.86 per gallon)

March 14, 2020: $2.07 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.23 per gallon)

March 14, 2019: $2.28 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.53 per gallon)

March 14, 2018: $2.34 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.52 per gallon)

March 14, 2017: $2.13 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.28 per gallon)

March 14, 2016: $1.72 per gallon (U.S. Average: $1.94 per gallon)

March 14, 2015: $2.21 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.43 per gallon)

March 14, 2014: $3.22 per gallon (U.S. Average: $3.52 per gallon)

March 14, 2013: $3.49 per gallon (U.S. Average: $3.70 per gallon)

March 14, 2012: $3.68 per gallon (U.S. Average: $3.82 per gallon)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Greensboro- $4.15 per gallon, unchanged from last week’s $4.15 per gallon.

Winston-Salem- $4.16 per gallon, unchanged from last week’s $4.16 per gallon.

Virginia- $4.23 per gallon, unchanged from last week’s $4.23 per gallon.

“After a furious increase in the national average over the last two weeks, the top appears to be in with average gas prices slowly starting to decline over the last few days,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysts at GasBuddy. “While the decrease could be short-lived, it is nonetheless a well-needed break from the large surge in gas prices we’ve experienced over the last few weeks. The situation remains fluid, and escalations remain very possible, if not likely. For now, a $4.50 per gallon national average is off the table, but it certainly could be a future possibility as long as there is conflict between Russia and Ukraine.”

