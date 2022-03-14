Georgia man cited for having gun at Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Georgia man was cited by police Saturday after TSA officers kept him from carrying a handgun onto his flight at Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport, according to the Transportation Security Administration.

The TSA says the gun wasn’t loaded, but eight bullets were found in the man’s carry-on bag along with the gun. The officer working the X-ray monitor checkpoint saw the gun and ammo as they went through the machine.

The TSA alerted police, who took the gun and cited the man on weapons charges. The man also faces a federal financial civil citation.

TSA officers found 5,972 guns at security checkpoints last year and 86 percent of them were loaded.

