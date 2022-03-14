Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Georgia man cited for having gun at Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport

Handgun found in carry-on at the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport.
Handgun found in carry-on at the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport.(TSA)
By Justin Geary
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 10:08 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Georgia man was cited by police Saturday after TSA officers kept him from carrying a handgun onto his flight at Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport, according to the Transportation Security Administration.

The TSA says the gun wasn’t loaded, but eight bullets were found in the man’s carry-on bag along with the gun. The officer working the X-ray monitor checkpoint saw the gun and ammo as they went through the machine.

The TSA alerted police, who took the gun and cited the man on weapons charges. The man also faces a federal financial civil citation.

TSA officers found 5,972 guns at security checkpoints last year and 86 percent of them were loaded.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WDBJ7 photo
One dead after crash in NW Roanoke
Virginia Tech head coach Mike Young
Virginia Tech Hokies win first ACC Championship in school history, earn 11-seed in NCAA Tournament
MGN
Roanoke Police investigating string of overnight car break-ins
Person shot after chasing Jeep following argument in Highland County
The Budweiser Clydesdales in the annual St. Patrick's Day Parade in downtown Roanoke Saturday.
Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade returns to downtown Roanoke

Latest News

House fire on Brownwood Drive in Roanoke... 3.13.22
Brownwood Drive Fire, Roanoke
House fire on Brownwood Drive in Roanoke... 3.13.22
Kitchen fire displaces occupants of Roanoke house
Birthdays and Anniversaries for March 14, 2022
Birthdays and Anniversaries for March 14, 2022
It begins March 16 at midnight and will run the entire day.
Online giving event ‘SML Gives’ kicks off March 16