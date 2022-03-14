Hundreds of fans greet Virginia Tech Men’s Basketball Team after historic ACC Championship win

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The outside of the Hahn Hurst Basketball Practice Center was filled to the brim on Sunday evening as fans waited for the Virginia Tech Men’s Basketball Team to return from Brooklyn.

Tech beat Duke in the ACC Championship Saturday night to capture their first ever ACC Title.

Nine-year-old Carter Peterson, was there with his family. Who like many Hokie fans, couldn’t contain their excitement as the clock struck zero Saturday night.

“Great, I felt good,” he said as he laughed.

”Once that clock hit zero, I was ecstatic. It was so much fun. Everyone in my house was going crazy, we’re the ACC Champs,” said Josh Smith, a freshman at Tech.

“It’s been buzzer beater, it’s been tough teams, teams we’ve lost to before. So being able to kind of see the atmosphere, and it was so Duke heavy in there, and being able to still hear the Hokies, and still hear how enthusiastic everyone was, was just really cool,” said Sam Green, a freshman at Tech.

“I’m thrilled, we’re all thrilled it’s such a good day to be a Hokie,” Leah Bartholomew, a freshman at Tech.

“It’s just such a memorable moment. ...I was so excited,” said Dani Byers, a freshman at Tech.

“It was so good to see them achieve it. Altogether, it was just really great,” said Olivia Dorsey, a freshman at Tech.

Around 7:30 p.m., the team arrived with the trophy to deafening cheers from students and fans. 11 seed Virginia Tech will play 6 seed Texas in the NCAA Tournament in Milwaukee on Friday.

