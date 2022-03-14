Kitchen fire displaces occupants of Roanoke house

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Four people, a dog and ten snakes were displaced by a house fire Sunday in Roanoke.

Roanoke Fire-EMS was dispatched to the 700 block of Brownwood Drive NW early Sunday; crews found fire coming from the rear of the home and smoke showing from the roof. The fire was extinguished by crews with no injuries reported, according to the fire department.

The displaced family is being assisted by the American Red Cross.

The fire originated in the kitchen and was determined to be accidental, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS. Total damages to the home and contents are estimated at $40,000.

Roanoke Fire-EMS says, “There were no smoke alarms in the home. Roanoke Fire-EMS reminds residents that all homes should have smoke alarms. Three out of five home fire deaths are from fires in properties without working smoke alarms. City of Roanoke residents who need assistance obtaining smoke alarms for their homes may contact the Fire Marshal’s Office at 540-853-2795.”

